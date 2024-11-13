Liverpool 'Still Monitoring' Real Sociedad Midfielder Martin Zubimendi
According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are 'still monitoring' Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi after missing out on the Spanish international last summer.
The Reds have started the new season under Arne Slot in spectacular fashion, topping both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League with an EFL Cup quarter-final away at Southampton also on the horizon.
It was a quiet summer on the transfer front for Slot and new Sporting Director Richard Hughes, with Federico Chiesa the only incoming player, with Giorgi Mamardashvili also signed as the long-term replacement for Alisson Becker and then loaned back to Valencia.
Hughes did, however, make a much-publicised move for Zubimendi, who at one stage looked destined for Anfield before a last-minute U-turn prevented the deal from happening.
As per Romano (via LFC Transfer Room), however, that has not deterred the hunger to bring the 24-year-old to Merseyside, with the transfer specialist claiming 'Liverpool on a constant basis are still monitoring Martin Zubimendi'.
Whilst it remains unclear as to whether the midfielder would now be prepared to make a move away from his home town club, Liverpool are unlikely to have it all their own way in the battle to secure his services with Manchester City and Arsenal also reported to be interested.