Liverpool Target Netherlands Defender As Possible Heir To Virgil van Dijk
According to a report, Liverpool are looking at another Dutch international as they look to plan for life after Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.
The Reds skipper is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave the club for free should he not be able to agree on a new deal to keep him on Merseyside.
Reports have suggested that the 33-year-old is keen to stay at Liverpool, but there is still no sign that he or Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are also out of contract next summer, are close to putting pen to paper.
Jurgen Klopp's signing of Van Dijk in 2018 was transformational and pivotal to the success that was to follow, and it seems difficult to imagine the Reds defence without their talismanic leader.
As the Anfield hierarchy looks to the future, however, Ajax's Jorrel Hato appears to be on the radar as a player who could eventually succeed his international counterpart.
TuttoJuve reports that the 18-year-old is being followed by multiple clubs across Europe, including Liverpool and Juventus. The outlet claims, however, that with the asking price likely to exceed €30million, the Old Lady will struggle to stay in the race to sign him.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
This is the second source to link Liverpool with a move for Hato in recent days, and interest in him does not have to be dependent on the future of Van Dijk.
His versatility and the fact he is left-footed could mean he is a realistic target regardless, with uncertainty also surrounding the futures of Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.