Liverpool Targeting €30m 20-Year-Old Valencia Defender Cristhian Mosquera as Virgil van Dijk Replacement
Virgil van Dijk remains in contract talks with Liverpool, but, the club is being proactive in scouting and reviewing the options available to cover all eventualities. One such reported target is Cristhian Mosquera, the 20-year-old center-back from the Spanish side, Valencia. Arsenal are also interested in the defender and the Reds will need to compete with their London rivals for his signature if they pursue this avenue.
The Spaniard is currently being priced at €30million and is currently under contract with the Spanish side until 2026, with a move next summer a possibility, if Virgil doesn't renew his deal.
Mosquera is a great progressive ball-playing center-back with his progressive carries and passes in the top percentiles in Europe's top leagues. We know Liverpool Head Coach, Arne Slot, loves his progressive players and ball-playing defenders.
A lot of these transfer targets are very dependent on what Liverpool's current big three do, whether they stay or leave.
It will be an interesting number of months before January hits and all three can sign pre-contract agreements at other clubs if they wish.
The clock is ticking and Liverpool needs to act fast, whatever the outcome, they will need to be massively proactive in the transfer market in order to even attempt to begin replacing one of their big three, never mind two, or even all of them.