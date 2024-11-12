Liverpool to Accept Offers for Celtic, Fulham & AC Milan Linked Wataru Endo in January
Since Arne Slot took over Liverpool, it has been clear to see that one player who was crucial to the Reds' top-four push last season is surplus to requirements for the Dutch head coach.
Wataru Endo is more of a 'destroyer' midfielder, something Slot doesn't seem to be a fan of, he seemingly prefers his midfielders to focus on passing and progressing the play up field.
The Japanse international is still a very popular figure at Anfield and even though he isn't starting as much as he was last season, his small cameos to help close out games have not gone unnoticed.
However, it does seem like the 31-year-old will be departing Merseyside sooner rather than later if rumours are to be believed.
The Japanese captain has been linked with plenty of clubs so far this season, including Celtic, Fulham and AC Milan just to name a few.
Now, according to Football Insider, the Reds could accept offers in January for the Endo after only making two starts under Slot this season.
It is also stated that if the experienced midfielder leaves in the winter transfer market then the Reds could look to sign a replacement with any funds that are generated from a sale.
Liverpool apparently value Endo around £15million and reportedly rejected a bid worth €14million from Roberto De Zerbi's Marseille last summer
It would be a shame to see the 31-year-old leave Anfield after the performances he provided last season, however, if Slot has no space for him in his team then it would be best for him to seek a move elsewhere so he can get the much needed game time he deserves.