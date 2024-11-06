Liverpool To Battle Manchester United For 21-Year-Old Barcelona Midfielder, Marc Casado
Rivals Liverpool and Manchester United are closely monitoring the 21-year-old defensive midfielder, Marc Casado from Barcelona. Multiple clubs have received a lot of positive feedback about the midfielder with scouts praising his passing vision on the ball and the ability to control the tempo of the game from such a young age.
Casado currently only has 18 appearances in Hansi Flick's Barcelona side, following his emergence from their academy. But, in recent games, he is starting to establish himself as one of the more important players in Flick's setup this season. Not all too surprising to see other clubs lurking considering Barcelona's financial issues this past summer.
The Catalonian side doesn't feel under much pressure to less the young Spaniard, with his contract set to run until 2028, but with other clubs scouting and showing serious interest, anything can happen.
Sources through CaughtOffside have noted that Liverpool have taken a keen interest in Casado, with them stating that the Reds view him as someone who could make an immediate impact and play a key role in the midfield for Arne Slot and his system.
No fee has been revealed for the 21-year-old, but, with the emergence of Casado into the first team and his value having risen by 500% on Transfermrkt from €2.5million back in June this year to €15million now, it would stand to reason that the Spanish side would demand a massive fee to part ways with the young midfielder.