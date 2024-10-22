Liverpool To Battle Premier League Clubs For Dortmund's €100m Young Star
Borussia Dortmund have laid down the gauntlet for their prize striker according to BILD, with a price tag of €100million set for the young English striker, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. The German outlet is quoted as stating ''The former club of star coach Jürgen Klopp (57) is said to be prepared to make a "strong offer" for Gittens, who has already scored four goals and provided two assists this season.''
Gittens has played a total of 68 games at senior level for the German giants, with his origins beginning not far from his possible next destination, being a product of the Manchester City Academy. In those 68 senior games, the 20-year-old Englishman has amassed nine goals and twelve assists.
Liverpool are set to battle it out with other Premier League clubs such as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, both of which have been sending scouts to the BVB games regularly according to BILD.
With Salah out of contract at the end of the season, is it time for The Reds to make that big money move to secure a younger forward to replace the Egyptian King?