Liverpool to 'Swap' Federico Chiesa for Star AC Milan Midfielder
Since Federico Chiesa joined Liverpool last summer for €12million, he has struggled to get a sniff in Arne Slot's team, only playing three games so far.
Slot has emphasised that the reason the Italian forward has not featured as much is due to his fitness levels, stating that the jump up from the Serie A to the Premier League is significant.
The 27-year-old has also reportedly picked up a small injury, something that the Dutch head coach has said will keep him out until after the November international break.
Whilst not seeing Chiesa play has been disappointing, it's not that much of a major issue due to how well we are performing.
Also, when we signed the former Juventus player, most people knew it was a risk due to his previous injury concerns, however, it was a risk worth taking due to how cheap the fee was.
Even though the 27-year-old still has plenty of time to prove himself at Anfield, reports in Italy are already speculating about him rejoining the Serie A next season.
Milan Live have claimed that the Liverpool forward is a target for Paulo Fonseca AC Milan and that they have even proposed a swap deal.
The swap deal is reportedly set to include Tijjani Reijnders who has become a mainstay in the Rossoneri team, scoring three goals and providing two assists this season already.
Reijnders is also an important player in Ronald Koeman's Netherlands team, most recently partnering with Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch at the international level.
The 26-year-old has a contract at the San Siro until 2028 and is currently valued at €30million, so any swap deal would most likely include a fee on Liverpool's part.
With the Reds having such a strong dutch contingent, you can't rule this out, however, it does seem unlikely that they will give up on Chiesa this quickly.