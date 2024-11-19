Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool, Tottenham & Juventus Keen On Premier League Defender

All three clubs could be looking for defensive reinforcements over the coming months

According to a report, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Juventus are monitoring a Premier League defender with a view to a potential transfer.

The Reds have started the season in style under new Head Coach, Arne Slot, topping both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables.

Despite the fast start to the new campaign, there is uncertainty over the future of skipper Virgil van Dijk, who is out of contract in the summer and free to discuss a transfer with overseas clubs from the start of January.

Reports have suggested that Van Dijk is keen to extend his stay at Anfield and that a deal could be close, but until the 33-year-old puts pen to paper, Reds fans will remain nervous.

As the Liverpool hierarchy looks to the future, with or without, their talismanic captain, Caught Offside, reports that the club are considering a move for Fulham and Denmark defender Joachim Andersen.

The outlet states that the player, who only signed at Craven Cottage in the summer, is one of the names on the list at Anfield and that Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are also showing an interest in the defender.

LFC Transfer Room Verdict

The 28-year-old's contract at Fulham runs until 2029, so it would take a sizeable offer for Marco Silva's team to consider a sale so soon after securing his services for the second time.

A move to Liverpool also seems unlikely, with the Merseyside club likely to target players under 25 with a future resale value.

