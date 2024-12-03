Liverpool Tracking Serie A Midfielder But Face Competition From Juventus & The Premier League - Price Tag Revealed
Liverpool's start to life under new Head Coach Arne Slot could hardly have been more impressive, and according to a report, they could be looking to strengthen the Dutchman's squad further in the coming months as they look to stay in the hunt for trophies.
After just 13 games, the Reds find themselves nine points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League and also top of the UEFA Champions League table within touching distance of an automatic route to the last 16.
There is also an EFL Cup quarter-final on the horizon away at Southampton as Slot aims to defend the trophy won so brilliantly by his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, in February.
When the German left the club after nine glorious years, he did so with the knowledge that he was leaving a squad capable of challenging for trophies this season.
It was widely acknowledged, however, that a defensive midfielder to compete with Wataru Endo was required, and whilst trying to bridge the gap, the Anfield hierarchy failed in their highly publicised chase of Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi in the summer.
Despite missing out on their primary target, Ryan Gravenberch has emerged to make the position his own and establish himself as one the best midfielders in Europe.
Whilst he is expected to continue his development in the middle of the park and has been well supported by the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones, Liverpool could still be in the hunt for a defensive midfielder.
That's according to Tuttosport, who report that Liverpool are interested in Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup but are joined in the hunt for the 23-year-old's services by Juventus, Brighton and Brentford.
The Italian outlet claims that the Serie A club would be looking for a fee of around €20million, which is well within Liverpool's range should they make a move for the player.
They also suggest, however, that Juve's good relationship with Genoa could give them the edge in the race to sign him and possibly help the Old Lady agree a loan deal with an option to buy the Danish international.