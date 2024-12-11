Liverpool Set to Trigger £37.3m Release Clause For Real Madrid Transfer Target
The January transfer is looming and it remains to be seen if Liverpool will make any new additions as they continue to resolve the futures of their out-of-contract stars
Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have received offers from the Reds, but their futures remain uncertain despite an exciting start under Arne Slot, who has yet to have the opportunity to shape the squad he inherited since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer.
Liverpool only brought in Federico Chiesa from Juventus, while Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed before returning to Valencia on loan for the rest of the season. Slot earlier confirmed that he is “so happy” with his Liverpool squad, however, the club may still sign new players next month.
“We are having discussions every day, no matter if there is a window coming up or not,” said the 46-year-old. “We always talk about the team, which players we like, which players are maybe not in the best place.
“Fortunately we talk more about the ones that do well because almost all of them do really well.
“It is a bit of a worry that three defenders are out at the moment, but the good thing is that, if the window opens, the defenders are back.
“I said many times at the beginning of this season that I’m so, so happy with the squad we have, but that’s not to say that, if there is a chance in the market, this club has always shown that they will go for it
“That’s what we did with the goalkeeper [Giorgi Mamardashvili] who is not even with us at the moment, but we felt it was a chance for us to do it.”
As Liverpool remain open to sign players this January, several players have already been linked with a move to Anfield. According to Defensa Central via Transfer News Live, Liverpool are prepared to trigger Franco Mastantuono's £37.3m release clause at River Plate to beat Real Madrid to his signature.
Barcelona, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal are also monitoring Mastantuono ahead of a possible move. The Argentine has become a regular for his club, racking up 41 appearances, scoring four goals, and providing three assists for River Plate across all competitions this 2024 season.
