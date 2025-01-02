Liverpool Unlikely To Move For La Liga Midfielder Despite Encouraging Signs
With the January transfer window open, clubs have the opportunity to strengthen their squads and solidify their season’s goals.
Liverpool intended to strengthen their squad further in the summer with the signing of Martín Zubimendi, but the player ultimately rejected them.
Sky Sports recently reported that the talented Spanish midfielder is now more open to a move away from Real Sociedad.
Head Coach Arne Slot had eyes on Zubimendi for the role Ryan Gravenberch now expertly has made his own. However, the Reds lack a similar backup option or another player to compete for the starting spot against the Dutch midfielder.
Another bid for an interested Zubimendi might have made sense, given that the Spanish midfielder is more open to a move. However, Sky Sports stated that Liverpool are unlikely to return the Spanish Euro Cup winner.
While the Merseyside club are unlikely to return for Zubimendi, the Real Sociedad player won’t be lacking for suitors with Manchester City and Arsenal interested.