Liverpool 'Very Interested' In Takefusa Kubo As Mohamed Salah Contract Negotiations Rumble On
According to a report, Liverpool are 'very interested' in Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo as contract talks with Mohamed Salah continue.
Salah has been in fine form since the start of the new campaign, scoring ten and assisting ten times in just 17 matches across all competitions.
There is no doubting the 32-year-old's importance to Liverpool, but as things stand, he could leave on a free transfer next summer when his contract expires.
Reports have suggested that the Premier League leaders are keen for Salah to stay, and the player himself is also giving indications that he wants to extend.
Should the two parties not reach an agreement, however, the Anfield hierarchy will have the unenviable task of replacing a player who continues to break record after record at the club.
Kubo has been linked with Liverpool before, and Estadio Deoprtivo is reporting that they remain keen on the Japan international as one of the options who could fill the void should Salah exit next summer.
The 23-year-old's influence in La Liga is growing, adding goals and assists to his game and alerting potential suitors of his qualities.
Liverpool will not find it easy, however, to take Kubo from the txuri-urdin and may need to pay his release clause of €60million to obtain his services with the player under contract until 2029.
Much will now depend on the next few weeks at Liverpool as they try and get Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold to commit to new deals before they can talk to overseas clubs at the start of January.
If an agreement cannot be reached with the Egyptian, there is no doubt that Kubo could be one of the names on the list to replace him.