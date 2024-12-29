Liverpool Midfielder Identified As Fulham Target
Ryan Gravenberch has made the defensive midfield position his only since the arrival of Arne Slot, despite heavy links to Euro 2024 winner Martin Zubimendi in the summer.
The position was split between Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones last season under Jurgen Klopp, as Gravenberch struggled for minutes. However, he has only flourished since being trusted by the new Dutch manager in the specific role.
Endo was outstanding in numerous key games last campaign, including Manchester City at home, as the Reds finished third, although it looks like his time at Anfield could be coming to an end.
According to journalist Simon Jones via Mail Sport, Fulham have made the Japanese international a potential target for the January transfer window.
Liverpool paid £16million VfB Stuttgart for Endo, so it would likely take a fee in that excess for any deal to be sanctioned by the club. He has made 55 appearances and scored two goals.
Marco Silva's side have made an impressive start to the season. His team managed to earn a point away at Liverpool, helped by an Andy Robertson red card.
