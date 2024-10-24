Liverpool Officials Watch Benfica Duo Ahead of Potential January Double Swoop
Liverpool have had a flying start to the 2024/25 campaign and even though there are no significant holes in their starting 11, the Reds have always been frugal when it comes to transfers and if there is an opportunity worth taking they always look to pounce.
That could be the case this winter transfer window with Arne Slot's most noticeable positions that need improving being at left-back and central midfield.
Even though Ryan Gravenberch and Alex Mac Allister are having unbelievable seasons, behind them the depth isn't something worth shouting about.
Due to this, we could see the Reds raid the Portuguese league again with a double swoop for two of the most exciting players in that league, that is according to Portuguese outlet Record Portugal, via LFC Transfer Room on X.
The outlet claims that Liverpool have had officials present at Benfica's recent game against Feyenoord, where they lost 3-1, to watch Orkun Kokcu and Alvaro Carreras.
Kokcu, who Liverpool were heavily linked to before his move to Benfica last summer, is a very versatile midfielder who previously played under Slot at Feyenoord.
The 23-year-old signed for the Portuguese side for €25million last summer and has become a very important player since joining.
However, in typical Benfica fashion, they have inserted a release clause of £125million into his contract, however, reports state that they would accept around £66million for him.
Meanwhile, Carreras, who is only 21-years-old is having a breakthrough season with the Eagles, most recently impressing in their 4-0 thrashing against Atletico Madrid.
Carreras only signed for Benfica this summer from Manchester United for a reported fee of €6million. The young left-back originally joined the Premier League side in 2020 from Real Madrid but failed to impress enough to break into the first team after a string of loans.
Erik Ten Hag's side apparently have a buyback clause in his contract with reports that it ranges from £16million to £25million.
Furthermore, the 21-year-old reportedly has a standard release clause for other sides too, with claims that it is £42million.
Even though Man United technically have an 'advantage', in the current state their club is in, there are not many young prospects who would consider a move to them as 'attractive'.
At the end of the day, Carreras holds all the cards and if he wants to stay at Benfica for a few years to develop as a player then you can't blame him, however, he does look to be a fine player who could really blossom under Slots tutelage.