Liverpool Willing To Swap Kostas Tsimikas For Premier League Defender
According to a report, Liverpool are willing to swap Greek international Kostas Tsimikas in order to be able to sign one of the Premier League's top-performing defenders.
Despite the brilliant start to life at Anfield by new Head Coach Arne Slot, one area that may be in need of attention in the upcoming January transfer window is at left-back.
Andy Robertson has failed to recover the form that made him such a key component of Jurgen Klopp's winning machine, and despite some promising performances from 28-year-old Tsimikas deputising for the Scot, he may not be seen as the long-term solution to the problem.
TBR Football are claiming that Liverpool could be willing to offer Tsimikas, who started for Greece in their 3-0 defeat to England on Thursday, as part of a £40million deal for Fulham defender and USMNT's Antonee Robinson.
The outlet reports that the Reds are 'big admirers' of the 27-year-old and have been following him for some time but also hold an interest in Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves and Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
There is no doubt that the left-back position is an area of Slot's squad in need of attention. Whilst Robinson's qualities are obvious and open for all to see, it may be that the Anfield hierarchy choose to gamble on a younger option with a higher potential upside.