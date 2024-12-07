Manchester City Interested In Liverpool Star As Contract Stalemate Continues
The Liverpool hierarchy faces a crucial few weeks ahead as Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk enter the final six months of their contracts.
The trio will be free to discuss free transfers next summer with overseas clubs from the start of January, so the likes of Sporting Director Richard Hughes face a race against time to get them to commit their futures to Anfield.
Reports have circulated over recent weeks suggesting that all three are in discussions with the Merseyside club about renewing their deals, but there are still no signs that a breakthrough in negotiations is close.
Alexander-Arnold continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, but a surprising report has emerged crediting Manchester City with an interest in the 26-year-old.
That's according to Caught Offside, who claim sources have told them that the Premier League champions are keen on the right-back and have opened talks with his representatives as they look for a replacement for Kyle Walker.
The outlet also states that City are one of four clubs in talks with the England international, with Los Blancos, PSG and Barcelona also keen to snap him up on a free transfer.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
A move to Liverpool's main rivals over the past decade seems a complete non-starter, with Real likely to be the chosen destination should the defender depart.
There is still hope, however, that he will renew at Anfield, but chiefs at the club will need to act fast to tie him down before discussions can officially start with some of Europe's biggest clubs.