Manchester City Considering January Move For Liverpool Target Martin Zubimendi
Following the key loss of 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, Manchester City are eyeing former Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi for the January transfer window.
The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Anfield in the summer after his outstanding performances at Euro 2024.
The Reds were ready to trigger Zubimendi's £51million (€60million) release clause back in August after they were convinced that he would be joining them.
However, the transfer fell through following a last-minute persuasion campaign by his childhood club which saw him choose to stay with La Real instead.
Liverpool did not switch attention to other alternatives but stacked with the current crop of players and this decision has paid off hugely.
Ryan Gravenberch has thrived in a deep-lying midfield position under Arne Slot as Liverpool sit at the top of the Premier League table with 25 points, two points above Man City.
Zubimendi, meanwhile claimed that he has no regrets about his decision to remain with Sociedad, who have struggled this campaign so far.
According to L’Équipe, Manchester City are considering two different players who could potentially arrive in January to bolster their squad.
Pep Guardiola's side are ready to dip into the transfer market in order to replace Rodri in the short term.
The report claims that Torino’s Samuele Ricci and Martin Zubimendi are being considered ahead of the winter transfer window.
Zubimendi, whose contract expires in the summer of 2027 has racked up 14 appearances and made three goal contributions for the La Liga side in all competitions.