Manchester City Could Persuade Liverpool Target Martin Zubimendi In January
Manchester City are considering a move for Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi in the January transfer window.
Zubimendi put up a masterclass performance when he came on to replace the injured Rodri during the final of Spain's triumphant Euro 2024 campaign.
Arne Slot wanted to make the 25-year-old his first addition to the squad in the summer but after a lengthy pursuit, the midfielder decided to stay at his boyhood club.
The Spain international has been a key player for Real Sociedad in recent years, making over 200 appearances across all competitions.
Opening up on his decision to stay in Spain, he told Marca, he said: "My friends are clear that whatever I decide will be the best.
"There is no pressure whatsoever. Real Sociedad for me is my life, I think I have spent half my life there.
"A lot of what I am is part of La Real, it is my life."
Despite Sociedad's struggles this season, Zubimendi has been one of the standout players.
He has racked up 15 appearances for Real Sociedad so far this term, starting all but one.
According to Football Insider, "Man City could attempt to persuade Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi to make the move to England in January."
Pep Guardiola's side are in the market to strengthen their midfield following Rodri's injury and have identified Zubimendi as an ideal replacement for the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner.
Mateo Kovacic has stepped in to fill the gap left by Rodri, however, Man City want to make a new addition this January.
Football Insider claims that "they have begun compiling a shortlist of options, and Zubimendi’s name is one that has come up in discussions behind the scenes."
It is believed that Guardiola is a big fan of the midfielder, and the opportunity to work under the former Barcelona manager is also seen as a potential draw.
Zubimendi has already rejected moves to Bayern Munich and Arsenal in the past therefore we will have to wait and see if he would be open to a move to the Premier League.