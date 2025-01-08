Liverpool FC ON SI

Manchester City Prepare 'Formal Approach To Open Talks' To Sign Liverpool Target Omar Marmoush

The Eintracht Frankfurt striker has been in scintillating form this season and was reported to be on the radar of the Reds hierarchy

Neil Andrew

Omar Marmoush in UEFA Europa League action for Frankfurt
Omar Marmoush in UEFA Europa League action for Frankfurt / IMAGO / Hartenfelser

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have prepared a formal approach for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

The 25-year-old has 18 goals and 12 assists to his name this season in just 24 appearances and has been linked with a move on several occasions to Liverpool.

Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga
Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga / IMAGO / osnapix

It appears that Pep Guardiola's team have now stepped up their interest in the Egypt international who they are keen to sign in January to try and help them get their season back on track.

As well as claiming that chiefs at the Etihad have prepared their 'formal approach to open talks' for Marmoush, Romano suggests that discussions are ongoing with the forward's representatives.

He also says that whilst both City and Marmoush are keen on a deal, there is no agreement in place between the two clubs leaving the Bundesliga outfit now facing a big decision as to whether to cash in on their star man.

Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

