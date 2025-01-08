Manchester City Prepare 'Formal Approach To Open Talks' To Sign Liverpool Target Omar Marmoush
According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have prepared a formal approach for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.
The 25-year-old has 18 goals and 12 assists to his name this season in just 24 appearances and has been linked with a move on several occasions to Liverpool.
It appears that Pep Guardiola's team have now stepped up their interest in the Egypt international who they are keen to sign in January to try and help them get their season back on track.
As well as claiming that chiefs at the Etihad have prepared their 'formal approach to open talks' for Marmoush, Romano suggests that discussions are ongoing with the forward's representatives.
He also says that whilst both City and Marmoush are keen on a deal, there is no agreement in place between the two clubs leaving the Bundesliga outfit now facing a big decision as to whether to cash in on their star man.