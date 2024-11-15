Manchester United Interested In Signing Liverpool Target Goncalo Inacio From Sporting
Manchester United are eyeing a move for Liverpool target Goncalo Inacio from Sporting as Ruben Amorim looks to reunite with his former player, according to Fichajes via GiveMeSport.
However, the report claims that the Red Devils will face stern competition for Inacio's signature from Real Madrid who have been hampered by injuries this season.
The likes of Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, and David Alaba have all been sidelined through injury while Aurelien Tchouameni who has often been used as a makeshift centre-back is currently sidelined.
Inacio has established himself as one of the best young defenders in Europe following his consistent performances for Sporting in the past few seasons.
He was ever-present for Sporting last season, racking up 49 appearances across all competitions, as they won the Primeira Liga comfortably with 90 points, 10 points above second-placed Benfica.
Roberto Martinez included Goncalo Inacio in his Portugal squad for the Euro 2024 in Germany over the summer. He replaced Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot in their 2-1 comeback win against the Czech Republic in their opening game.
Inacio, who enjoyed an impressive campaign last term, also featured in the entire game of their final group fixture, a 2-0 loss to Georgia as well as a quarter-final elimination against France.
This season, he has racked up 16 appearances and made five goal contributions for Sporting in all competitions as they sit at the summit of the Primeira Liga table with 33 points after 11 matches played so far.
Goncalo Inacio has consistently been linked with a move to Anfield in the past but Manchester United have expressed interest in signing him to strengthen their defensive options.
Fichajes further stated that Man United and Real Madrid are the two most likely suitors, with the Spanish outlet describing Inacio as 'one of the most complete centre-backs of this generation'.
The Red Devils were determined to bring the highly-rated defender to England last summer but the deal fell through despite being valued at £51million. With Ruben Amorim now in charge at Old Trafford, the 39-year-old could play a key role in luring Inacio to join the club.
Man United have also been linked with a move for Inacio's Sporting teammate, Ousmane Diomande who could cost up to £85million.