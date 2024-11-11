Manchester United Open Talks With Reported Liverpool Target Geovany Quenda
A host of clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City have been tracking Sporting wonderkid Geovany Quenda following his outstanding performances in his debut season.
Quenda has racked up 18 appearances and made four goal contributions for the Portuguese side across all competitions.
The 17-year-old is currently one of the most exciting talents in Europe and with Ruben Amorim set to take charge of Man United this week, the Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move for the forward.
Amorim appeared on the sidelines in his final game for Sporting on Sunday in their 4-2 comeback win at Braga.
The 39-year-old is set to travel to Manchester on Monday and take over from interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy who replaced Erik ten Hag.
The Red Devils will look to bolster their squad under Amorim in the next few transfer windows.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Man United have called Sporting to enquire about the availability of Quenda, who only made his senior debut this term.
It is believed that Man United have been monitoring Quenda's progress since the start of the season.
Quenda, who was born in Guinea-Bissau, is currently under contract at Sporting until 2027.
Quenda joined Sporting at the age of 12 from Benfica and was named in the club's matchday squad by Amorim as a 16-year-old last November.
He made history by becoming the club's youngest league scorer against Famalicao last month, beating Cristiano Ronaldo's record.
Quenda is also Sporting's youngest player to start in the Champions League.
He is already been compared to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka due to his style of play.
Amorim is said to be a huge admirer of the youngest and would be tempted to bring him to Man United.
Amorim's first official game in charge of Man United will come after the November international break when they take on Ipswich Town on November 24.