Martin Zubimendi Transfer To Liverpool No Longer A Priority After Emergence Of Ryan Gravenberch
Liverpool's pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubmendi may no longer be a priority for chiefs at Anfield.
That's according to James Pearce, who suggests that Ryan Gravenberch's form since the beginning of the season may mean Liverpool look to end their chase for a defensive midfielder.
The Dutch international had a difficult first year at the club after his big-money move from Bayern Munich as he struggled to nail down a regular place in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI despite some promising signs.
This season has been a different story, however, with the 22-year-old solving the problematic number six position for Slot with several scintillating performances which have helped the Reds top both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.
New Sporting Director Richard Hughes led a high-profile chase to sign Zubimendi in the summer, but the player eventually backed out, opting to stay at his hometown club.
Pearce writes in The Athletic, however, that despite Zubimendi appearing to get cold feet over a move to Merseyside in the summer, he does not appear to have 'burned any bridges' with the hierarchy at the club.
Despite this, the reporter also suggests that signing a defensive midfielder may no longer be a priority due to the progress of Gravenberch in his new role under Slot.