Mohamed Salah And Liverpool 'Remain Far Apart' In Contract Negotiations
It was widely reported this week that Liverpool would step up contract negotiations with Mohamed Salah during the November international break.
The 32-year-old was left out of the Egypt squad with the Pharaohs already qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. They will take on Cape Verde and Botswana respectively.
Salah has been in fine form for Arne Slot's side, becoming the first player this season to reach 10 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.
He was on target once again in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday at Anfield.
The win extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points over Manchester City who lost away at Brighton.
The Reds are also sitting at the summit of the revamped Champions League table with 12 points and have reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Salah has been key for Slot who has led his side to 15 wins from his first 17 matches since replacing Jurgen Klopp back in June.
There are currently uncertainties regarding the future of Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The trio all remain out of contract next summer and will be free to agree pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs from January 1.
According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are still in talks with Salah, however, both parties are yet to reach an agreement.
He posted on X on Tuesday afternoon: "Liverpool and Mohamed #Salah’s management are still in talks about a potential new contract beyond 2025.
"However, no agreement has been reached yet, as both parties remain far apart. #LFC
"Salah has other top options in both Saudi Arabia and Europe."
Salah recently provided a cryptic hint about his future at Anfield after netting the match-winner against Brighton.
He wrote on social media: "No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like."