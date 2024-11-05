Mohamed Salah Summer Transfer From Liverpool To Barcelona 'Feasible' As Contract Stalemate Continues
According to a report in Spain, Barcelona could re-ignite their interest in Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah this summer.
The Catalan club were previously linked with a move for the 32-year-old in 2021 when Xavi was the manager and keen on bringing the Egyptian to Camp Nou. At the time however, they would not have been able to match the demands of Liverpool or the player.
Salah signed a new deal at Liverpool instead and has continued to break records ever since, helping the club to trophies along the way.
His contract at Anfield is due to come to an end next summer, yet there has been no indication that a deal is close for extending that, making Reds fans nervous that they could lose the player in just over six months.
Sport (via Sport Witness) is suggesting that Salah still remains on the radar of Barcelona, and should he become a free agent at the end of the season, they could make a move for him.
The publication reports that Salah is 'willing to change teams' and that the transfer is now 'feasible', but it also states that Liverpool are fighting hard to retain their talisman.
An interesting few weeks await the hierarchy at the Merseyside club with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold also in the same situation as Salah and if there is no resolution, three of their biggest players could be on the move next summer.