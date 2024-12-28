Liverpool FC ON SI

Newcastle Interested In Liverpool Goalkeeper As Player Considers Move Away From Anfield After Mamardashvili Signing

The competition for places in the goalkeeping position at Liverpool is hotting up after the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia

Neil Andrew

Liverpool s goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (L) is substituted for goalkeeper Alisson Becker during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC
Liverpool s goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (L) is substituted for goalkeeper Alisson Becker during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

The signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer appeared to be a move by the Liverpool hierarchy to future-proof the goalkeeping position at the club for life after Alisson Becker.

The Georgian was immediately loaned back to Valencia but will arrive at Anfield next summer to compete for the number one spot, and the expectation is he will battle it out with Alisson Becker, with the Brazilian under contract for another two seasons.

Giorgi Mamardashvili in action during the Football Nations League final 6th round match, B1 group Czechia vs Georgia
Goalie of Georgia Giorgi Mamardashvili in action during the Football Nations League final 6th round match, B1 group: Czechia vs Georgia in Olomouc, Czech Republic, November 19, 2024 / IMAGO / CTK Photo

That leaves Caoimhin Kelleher in an awkward spot, and the Irish international could look to move on at the end of the season after proving himself more than capable of filling the number-one spot at a top club.

According to Team Talk, the 26-year-old was already considering his departure from the Merseyside club before the signing of Mamardashvili.

The outlet claims that Newcastle are interested in Kelleher, with Eddie Howe looking for a younger option to replace Nick Pope in goal for the Magpies, with Burnley's James Trafford also on their radar.

Caoimhin Kelleher participates in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James' Park
Caoimhin Kelleher participates in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James' Park / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Fiorentina are also credited with an interest in Kelleher, and the report suggests it is more likely that he will be the one sacrificed when Mamardashvili arrives and not Alisson.

