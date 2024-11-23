Newcastle Interested In Liverpool Target Impressing In The Eredivisie
According to a report, Newcastle United could make a move in January for a winger who was on Liverpool's radar not so long ago.
The signing of Federico Chiesa in the summer from Juventus was described as 'opportunistic' and provided even more depth to the array of attacking options at Arne Slot's disposal.
There is still uncertainty, however, over the future of Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract at the end of the season, and there are no signs that a breakthrough in negotiations to extend that deal is close.
As the Egyptian's contract starts to run down, the focus is shifting to possible replacements for the player who has 20 goal contributions already during this campaign.
Johan Bakayoko had been widely linked with a move to Anfield as a possible replacement for the 32-year-old, but TBR Football is now reporting that Newcastle United could steal a march on their rivals by making a move for him in January.
They claim that the 21-year-old, who has been impressive for PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie, is one of the options they are looking at to bolster the right-hand side of their attack, with Miguel Almiron likely to be moved on.
The outlet also claims that there has been other interest from the Premier League in the Belgian international, with Brentford having failed in a bid to sign him last summer and Arsenal also having monitored his progress.
