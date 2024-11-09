No Breakthrough For Liverpool In Mohamed Salah's Contract Talks
Mohamed Salah continues to make history at Liverpool and has established himself as a key player under Arne Slot who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer.
The 32-year-old has banged in nine goals and contributed nine assists in 16 matches for Slot's side who sits at the summit of the Premier League and revamped Champions League.
Salah scored the match-winner in the 2-1 comeback win over Brighton that lifted the Reds above defending Manchester City in the standings and also provided two assists as Liverpool thrashed Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night.
He has started all 14 Premier League and Champions League matches this term.
He has also made two substitute appearances for Liverpool in their Carabao wins over Brighton and West Ham United.
The Egypt international was named Liverpool's Standard Chartered Men's Player of the Month for October.
The forward featured in all six games for the Reds last month and scored three goals for Arne Slot's men as they went unbeaten.
Salah has less than one year left on his remaining Reds contract and will be free to speak to foreign clubs in January.
According to Football Insider, Liverpool have held talks with Salah regarding a contract extension, however, there is still no breakthrough.
The report claims that his contract situation is increasingly unlikely to be sorted until later in the season.
It is believed that "Salah and his camp are willing to assess other offers and how far clubs are willing to go to secure his services for next season and beyond."
Liverpool are also yet to secure new deals for Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contracts expire at the end of the season.
Despite the Reds yet to reach to an agreement with Salah, they are unconcerned by reports that he has already agreed terms with a Saudi club.
The club believes "Salah’s first choice is to extend beyond his current agreement, which runs until the end of the season."
Salah, who is keen to stay at Anfield wants to sign a three-year deal that will see him play until he turns 35.