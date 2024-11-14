No Surprise Liverpool Linked With Out Of Favour Real Madrid Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni - Journalist
It is not a surprise that Liverpool are being linked with a move for Real Madrid and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.
That's according to James Pearce, who believes that the Reds' previous interest in the 24-year-old means they were always going to be mentioned should the possibility arise that he could leave the La Liga club.
Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp came close to signing Tchouameni from Monaco back in the summer of 2022, but the Frenchman opted for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu instead in a deal worth €80million.
Reports have started to suggest, however, that the defensive midfielder has started to fall out of favour with Los Blancos and that Florentino Perez could look to cash in on him.
That news has seen the player once again linked with a move to Liverpool, and Pearce writes in The Athletic that it is not a surprise.
"Liverpool extensively scouted him at Monaco, but they had to admit defeat when it became clear his heart was set on joining Real Madrid.
"As Liverpool's previous interest was well-known, he is bound to be linked with the club when his future [with Real Madrid] is in doubt."
As to whether the hierarchy at Anfield decides to reignite their interest in Tchouameni remains to be seen, with new Head Coach Arne Slot perhaps looking for a different type of number six, having targetted Martin Zubimendi last summer.
It is not often, however, that opportunities come along to sign a player of such stature for a reasonable fee, so a move for Tchouameni from the Merseyside club cannot be ruled out.