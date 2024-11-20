Premier League Club Jumps Ahead of Real Madrid In Race For Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz
According to a report, Real Madrid are no longer in pole position to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.
The 21-year-old was outstanding, helping Xabi Alonso's team remain unbeaten as they stormed to the Bundesliga title last season, scoring 18 times and providing 20 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.
He is widely regarded as one of Europe's outstanding talents, and it is believed that it could take a fee of around £100million to sign the player, who is under contract with the German champions until 2027.
There appears to be no shortage of interest in Wirtz, with Caught Offside reporting that Manchester City are now leading the race to sign the German international.
At one stage, it looked like Real Madrid were at the front of the queue and, according to the outlet, are prepared to go to £150million to secure his services, but it looks like Pep Guardiola's team may now be favourites to sign him.
They also report that Liverpool and Chelsea have held talks with the player and that Bayern Munich are also trying to convince him to stay in Germany.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
The future of Wirtz could be influenced by where his current manager, Alonso, ends up next season. There have been reports linking the former Liverpool man with a move to Real Madrid as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelloti.
If he does end up at the Santiago Bernabeu, it's possible that he could be joined by one of Germany's best players and someone he knows well in Wirtz, fending off the interest of some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.