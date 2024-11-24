Premier League Left Back 'Not An Active Target' For Liverpool
Liverpool beat Southampton 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday to open up an eight-point gap over rivals Manchester City.
The Reds struggled to find the same rhythm that they had before the international break, but goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah x2 helped them to a crucial victory ahead of their clash with Pep Guardiola's team at Anfield next Sunday.
Despite the exceptional start under Arne Slot, the Anfield hierarchy will still be looking at what adjustments can be made to his squad to give the Dutchman the best chance to keep the team in contention on multiple fronts.
Based on recent performances, it would appear that one area that might be targeted is at left-back, with Andy Robertson shaky once again at St Mary's and Kostas Tsimikas not seen as a long-term option.
Reports have suggested that Liverpool are interested in Bournemouth's impressive left-back Milos Kerkez, with the Hungarian impressing for the Cherries.
According to Simon Jones (via Mail Sport), however, the 21-year-old is 'not an active target' for Slot and Sporting Director Richard Hughes at the moment.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
The form of Scotland captain Robertson must be a concern for Slot going into a crucial part of the season, but it is unlikely the club will be panicked into a January move.
The most likely scenario is that they will wait until next summer and bring in someone that they have thoroughly scouted, and that makes economic sense. A move for Kerkez should not be ruled out, however, especially with Hughes having been pivotal in bringing him to Bournemouth in 2023.