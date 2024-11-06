Price Tag Revealed For 53 Goal Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea & Manchester United Target
Viktor Gyokeres is a name that has taken over the hearts of the fans in Sporting, and it may not be long until he takes his talents back to England. Gyokeres had a successful spell with Coventry City eventually led to him getting his move to Sporting, and the interest in his services is now growing, with three Premier League giants all intrigued by his signature.
Liverpool are looking to add to their depth up front. Diogo Jota's injury issues have continued this season, and Gyokeres is one of the most in-form strikers on the planet right now, scoring 49 goals in 2024 alone. His tally from this season of 53 goals and eight assists is the most of any player in Europe's leagues, even higher than Erling Haaland.
The price tag may be viewed as expensive at first glance, but in today's market, it is certainly a very impressive price for a player of such high quality. According to Mike McGrath, Gyokeres will be available this summer for a fee of £63million.
Summer Exit Not Ruled Out For Gyokeres:
Ruben Amorim said it is possible Gyokeres could leave this summer when speaking last night, with a winter move virtually impossible despite the huge interest. Amorim is not willing to be disrespectful to his former side regarding speaking of possibly signing Gyokeres from Manchester United, and there is a huge amount of trust in Rasmus Hojlund at the club, which may mean the Reds stick with what they currently have.
Arsenal are one of the three clubs without a recognised nine or centre-forward, which currently makes them seem like the most likely candidates to sign the 26-year-old. No club has stepped forward and made an offer as of yet, which leaves the future of the striker wide open heading into this summer's transfer window.
Chelsea had previous interest in the player and were in talks to sign him as early back as the summer before last, but Nicolas Jackson's performances lately have made it seem like he will be the leading forward in the future. Despite this, Chelsea's love for spending can't be ignored, and there is every possibility they will be part of the bidding when the time comes.