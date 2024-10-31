Real Madrid Open To Offers For Former Liverpool Target Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid are open to listening to offers for French international midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni according to a report.
The 24-year-old joined the La Liga club in the summer of 2022 for a fee of €80million even though at one stage it looked like he would be joining Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool only for the Merseysiders to miss out to their rivals.
Tchouameni has amassed 102 appearances since his transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu but Relevo are now reporting that Real could be prepared to listen to offers for the former Monaco player.
The publication suggests that the midfielder's performances are not meeting expectations despite the player maintaining the support of his manager Carlo Ancelotti. With the club happy to place their faith in international teammate Eduardo Camavinga instead, Tchouameni is now seen as replaceable.
Liverpool's interest in the player in the summer of 2022 was well publicised and it was seen as a huge blow when they missed out on his signing. The impact of missing out on Tchouameni was felt immediately as the Reds midfield struggled during the season that followed.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
As to whether the Anfield hierarchy could return to the negotiating table for the Frenchman remains to be seen.
There is no doubt however they are in the market for another midfielder after they narrowly missed out on convincing Martin Zubimendi to make the move to England in the summer.
A move for Tchouameni cannot be ruled out therefore as Arne Slot attempts to build on a positive start to life at Liverpool.