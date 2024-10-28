Liverpool Hold Initial Talks With Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush - Asking Price Revealed
Liverpool have held talks over a potential transfer with in form Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush according to a report.
The 25-year-old has started the new season in spectacular fashion with ten goals and seven assists from just twelve matches putting some of the biggest clubs in Europe on high alert.
According to Sky Sport Germany, the Anfield hierachy have already been in initial talks with Marmoush as they look to bolster Arne Slot's squad after the Dutchman made a promising start to his tenure at the club.
The German publication also claim that should Liverpool try and push for a move during the January transfer window that a fee in the range of £41M-£50M would be required to secure his services.
Despite the interest from the Merseysiders, Frankfurt are keen to extend his current contract which expires in the summer of 2027 although it appears that Mohamed Salah's international teammate is stailling on that.
Verdict
After the addition of Federico Chiesa from Juventus in the summer, the Reds are blessed with significent attacking depth as things currently stand.
There is uncertainty however over the future of Salah, who's contract expires at the end of the season and seemingly there is still no breakthrough in talks over extending that deal.
Darwin Nunez also continues to divide opinion amongst Liverpool supporters and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that they could try and cash in on the Uruguayan if he fails to cement a permanent place in the starting XI.
It would not be a surprise therefore to see Liverpool make a move for Marmoush who continues to flourish in Germany but it is likely to need one big name to be moved on to make it happen.