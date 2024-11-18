Sevilla's Loic Bade 'Will Play For Liverpool' After €25Million Deal Agreed - Report
According to a report, Sevilla defender Loic Bade will leave for Liverpool in the January transfer window in a €25million deal.
The Reds have been linked with a move for the Frenchman over recent weeks as they look to build on the excellent start to life made by new Head Coach Arne Slot at Anfield.
Liverpool have hit the ground running under the Dutchman and sit top of both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables. They also have an EFL Cup quarter-final against Southampton to look forward to in December.
Despite the smooth transition from Jurgen Klopp, Slot and Sporting Director Richard Hughes appear to be eyeing up players to bolster the squad to ensure they continue to challenge on multiple fronts.
It is reported by todofichajes.com that the Anfield hierarchy has struck a deal with Sevilla for 24-year-old Bade, who has been impressing in La Liga. They claim the player will move to the Merseyside club, assuming 'nothing goes wrong' between now and January.
The Spanish outlet also suggests that despite Sevilla's asking price of €30million, the deal was closed at €25million for a player that was also of interest to other Premier League teams, including Aston Villa.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Whilst Liverpool making a move for Bade is not a surprise, the publication claiming a deal is done is a shock. It will be interesting to see if there are more reports to follow confirming the news in the coming days.