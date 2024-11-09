Sunderland's Chris Rigg On Radar Of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, & Real Madrid - Price Tag Revealed
Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg is attracting the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs as he continues to impress in the Championship.
The England under-18 international broke into the team at the Stadium of Light last season, and he has continued to make excellent progress during the new campaign, scoring three goals in 14 matches helping the Black Cats to the top of the table.
According to Caught Offside, there is an enormous amount of interest in the midfielder both domestically and from abroad, with Sunderland desperate to keep hold of the player to help them push for promotion to the Premier League.
The outlet claims that Manchester United have watched the 17-year-old every week this season but also states that Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Brighton, Man City, Newcastle, Liverpool, and Wolves are also monitoring his progress.
They also suggest that a move abroad is not out of the question, with Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund all believed to be interested.
With such enormous interest in Rigg and a contract until 2027, Sunderland are reported to have put a €30 million price tag on him, although that seems unlikely to deter the admirers of a player with huge potential.