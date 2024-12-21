Tottenham Could Make Shock Move For Liverpool Goalkeeper
Tottenham Hotspur could make a surprise move for a goalkeeper at Liverpool, according to a report.
READ MORE:Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League
Guglielmo Vicario underwent ankle surgery at the start of November and is still some time off before returning to action.
In his absence, Fraser Forster has performed very well, though he was at fault for two goals in Tottenham's 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the EFL Cup quarter-final on Thursday.
With uncertainty as to when Vicario will return, Tottenham have been linked with a surprise move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
READ MORE: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool | Premier League | Team News - Slot Still Without Key Men For Pre-Christmas Clash
The Ireland international has once again shown his quality when called upon this season to deputise for Alisson Becker.
It is widely expected that with Giorgi Marmardashvili's pending arrival at Anfield, Kelleher will depart at the end of the season to get the first-team football he deserves.
According to Football Insider and former Tottenham keeper Paul Robinson, the hierarchy at the North London club could make a move for the 26-year-old.
READ MORE: Where To Watch: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Robinson, who is reported to still have close connections at Spurs, believes that Kelleher 'would be an option' though he admitted next summer would be more realistic than January.
“Kelleher’s time at Liverpool with Marmardashvili coming in, that would be a brilliant option if we were talking in the summer.”
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Liverpool will need to make use of Kelleher's qualities until the end of the season, with so much still at stake.
Unless a huge offer is received in January, he will be staying put at Anfield but may well be on the move next summer when the Georgian international arrives.