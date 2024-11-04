Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Real Madrid's No.1 Target In 2025
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been at Liverpool for 20 years, having joined his hometown club’s academy as a six-year-old in 2004.
The 26-year-old has risen through the ranks to become not only their vice-captain but also regarded by many as the best right-back in world football.
He has helped the Reds win several trophies including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Club World Cup and Emirates FA Cup.
The England international will be eligible to discuss a free transfer move to any overseas suitors from January 1 with his contract set to expire at the end of the current season.
Liverpool chiefs are understandably desperate to avoid that scenario and are keen to tie the star down to a lucrative new deal.
However, reports suggest that Real Madrid are keen on signing Alexander-Arnold and will make a formal move to start negotiations with the Liverpool defender in January.
According to Spanish media outlet Diario AS, Real Madrid are considering other options if they miss out on the Liverpool star, including Spain and Tottenham ace Pedro Porro.
However, their No.1 target is Alexander-Arnold who is seen as the perfect replacement for the injured Dani Carvajal.
Carvajal suffered an ACL rupture in Real Madrid's 2-0 LaLiga win over Villarreal and will miss the rest of the season
Liverpool, meanwhile are yet to make a serious breakthrough in negotiations with the academy graduate but remain relaxed over the situation.
Arne Slot's side hopes to tie him down to a fresh deal before the end of the season as he's seen an influential player at the club.
The Reds are currently top of the Premier League table and have won all their three games in the revamped UEFA Champions League.