Virgil van Dijk Wants Liverpool Amid Contract Talks, But Other Clubs are Lurking
Liverpool remains Virgil van Dijk's top priority. The 33-year-old defender is still playing at a world-class level, but with his contract currently set to end at the of the current season, other clubs will be circling soon.
According to Florian Plettenberg, the Dutchman is keeping Liverpool as his primary contact on all contract discussions regarding his future.
Virgil is currently playing at one of the best levels of his career. Winning 60% of all his tackles, nearly 70% of all duels won, and passing percentages above 90%. Compared to his near Ballon D'or winning season in which he won 73% of his tackles, and 75% of all duels, paired with his passing accuracy just shy of 90% for arguably the best season to ever be logged by a center-back, being even remotely close to those numbers five years later, and following a massive ligament injury suffer against Everton when he collided with goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, is almost alien.
The Liverpool captain is currently earning £220,000 per week before bonuses. With the renewal of his contract on the tip of everyone's tongues, the numbers and performances the skipper is putting in, week in and week out, you would be hard-pressed to find someone unwilling to at least attempt to resign him.