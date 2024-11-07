Watch Liverpool Target Omar Marmoush Score Wonderful Free Kick For Eintracht Frankfurt In UEFA Europa League
Liverpool target Omar Marmoush was on target again to score the only goal as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening.
The 25-year-old cannot stop scoring goals and has helped himself to 13 from just 15 matches since the start of the new campaign, as well as providing nine assists.
His form has not gone unnoticed, with some of Europe's biggest clubs interested in the Egyptian, but seemingly with Liverpool near the front of the queue and rumoured to be battling Bayern Munich for his signature.
After signing Federico Chiesa from Juventus in the summer, the Reds currently have a vast array of options in attack. There is still uncertainty, however, as to whether Mohamed Salah will remain at the club with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.
Salah's international teammate has shown a knack of scoring all types of different goals and his brilliant free-kick in the 53rd minute was enough to secure the three points for the Bundesliga team against Slavia.
The win puts Frankfurt on 10 points after four games and leaves them in a commanding position to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.
Watch the brilliant goal from Marmoush on Thursday night below.