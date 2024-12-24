West Ham United Prepared To Accept “Huge” Offers For Liverpool & Arsenal Target In January Transfer Window
Liverpool are expected to be active in the January transfer window which is fast approaching after a quiet summer. Speculations have intensified in recent weeks as several players have been linked with a move to Anfield.
READ MORE: Liverpool Line Up Former Premier League Star As Potential Mohamed Salah Replacement
Arne Slot has been evaluating the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp back in June and will be keen to make new additions, having brought in Federico Chiesa from Juventus last summer while Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili will remain on loan at La Liga side Valencia before moving to Anfield next season.
A host of players are attracting interest from Liverpool ahead of the winter transfer window including Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, and Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri, Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies and West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus.
Kudus has established himself as a key player for the Hammers since joining them from Eredivisie giants Ajax in the summer of 2023. Last season, he scored 18 goals and registered seven assists in his 48 matches across competitions - featuring in his preferred no.10 role as well as on both flanks and as a number nine when needed.
This season, the 24-year-old and West Ham have struggled so far as they lie 14th in the Premier League table with 20 points after 17 matches played so far, however, Kudus has managed to score three goals and provided two assists in 14 appearances in all competitions.
READ MORE: Liverpool Star Set To Be At The Centre Of Transfer Battle Amid Interest From Leeds United And Premier League Clubs
Despite his inconsistent displays, the Ghana midfielder is not short of suitors with both Liverpool and Arsenal expressing interest in signing him this January. According to Football Insider, West Ham are prepared to accept “huge” offers for Mohammed Kudus in the January transfer window amid growing interest from Arsenal.
Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, former Hammers senior scout Mick Brown claims that the Gunners are weighing up a bid after Bukayo Saka’s recent injury blow. Saka is set to be out for weeks with a hamstring injury he picked up against Crystal Palace last weekend.
West Ham are said to be open to Kudus' potential exit as they feel they can make a huge profit on a player they bought for £38million just 18 months ago. Manchester City are also interested in making a move for Kudus when the transfer window re-opens.
READ MORE: Amount Revealed Liverpool Could Offer Mohamed Salah To Stay At Anfield
Mick Brown said: “In their current situation, Arsenal want to sign somebody in January. I know West Ham aren’t exactly desperate to keep hold of Kudus because he can go from one extreme to the other, he can light up a game or fade into the background.
“So on that basis, they might be open to letting him go. I think it’ll take a huge offer, though, because it has to be worthwhile losing a player who is still an important player in their team.
“For Arsenal, I can see that happening, because if you look at their wingers they like to rotate and change with different types of players, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling etc.
“Whether they sign Kudus will depend on his fee and whether Arsenal feel he is the one they want.
“But when you look at it, Arsenal need a winger and have been interested in him for a while, and West Ham are willing to let him go, so it makes a lot of sense.”
READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold Contract Situation 'Most Problematic' For Liverpool