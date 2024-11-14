Wolves Could Seal Deal For Liverpool Midfielder Wataru Endo In January
Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has been linked with a move away from the club as the January transfer window nears.
Endo joined the Reds from Bundesliga side Stuttgart last year and was a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp's midfield - making 44 appearances, scoring three goals, and registering one assist across all competitions.
However, this season, the Japan international has struggled for regular playing time under new head coach Arne Slot following the emergence of Ryan Gravenberch in the No.6 role.
Endo has rarely made it onto the pitch with Gravenberch starting all of Liverpool's games in both the Premier League and Champions this term as the Reds sit at the top of the tables of both competitions.
The Japan skipper has been limited to just 20 minutes in the Premier League and Champions League and only saw extended time in two Carabao Cup matches.
Endo is reportedly considering a new challenge ahead of the winter transfer window which opens in less than two months.
According to Football Insider, fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers could seal a deal for Endo in January as Liverpool prepare to sell the defensive midfielder.
The report further stated that "the 31-year-old will be allowed to leave Anfield for the right offer if Liverpool make a signing of their own in the mid-season window."
Several teams in the Premier League are monitoring Endo’s situation including Ipswich Town and Fulham who are all keen on adding his experience to their midfield.
Clubs abroad such as Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, who already have a few Japanese players in their squad, could also bid for him in January.
Serie A giants AC Milan have also been linked with a move for the Japanese who helped Liverpool clinch the Carabao Cup last term by beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final and securing Champions League qualification.
According to reports, a potential transfer fee of around €15million (£12.43million) might be enough to consider letting Endo leave Anfield this winter to continue his playing career elsewhere.
Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi is still attracting interest from Liverpool despite rejecting a move to Anfield last summer after opting to stay at his boyhood club.