Brest Coach Explains Why Champions League Comeback Against PSG Is On The Cards
Stade Brest have got it all to do in the Champions League Playoff second leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, thanks to a 3-0 defeat in the first leg.
Eric Roy's side will make the short trip to the Parc des Princes, knowing that it will take a miracle for their already-impressive Champions League run to continue.
MORE: Brest 0-3 PSG: Parisians Secure Comfortable Lead After First Leg Of Champions League Playoff
The coach spoke to reporters (via GFFN) ahead of the game, though, and suggested that he has form for comebacks of this nature and therefore his players could have a better chance than most.
You must not know too much about my career but I played a game where I was losing 4-0 at halftime and we won 5-4. So for me, 3-0 with 90 minutes left rather than 45 minutes let’s say that’s something within my capabilities. If I can pass it on to my players, you never know.- Eric Roy
Roy is referring to a match that took place when he played for Marseille. They completed the comeback against Montpellier in the 1998/99 season.
Nonetheless, PSG will expect that its 3-0 lead, courtesy of goals from Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele, is enough to see it through the second leg.
The Latest PSG News:
PSG vs Brest Champions League Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs Brest
PSG To Battle Manchester United For $78 Million Serie A Forward
Fabian Ruiz Highlights One Reason Why PSG Is On A Positive Path
Gary Lineker Names PSG As One Of The Five Strongest Teams Left In The Champions League