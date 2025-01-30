Luis Enrique And Vitinha React To Paris Saint-Germain's Sensational Champions League Win In Stuttgart
PSG secured a Champions League playoff spot, impressively beating Stuttgart in Germany 4-1.
Ousmane Dembele scored a hattrick, with Bradley Barcola opening the scoring. Les Parisiens will now face French opposition in the playoff, either Brest or Monaco. The draw will take place on Friday, January 31.
Head coach Luis Enrique and midfielder Vitinha spoke to PSG TV regarding the win, both were extremely happy with the team's performance.
I think we're very happy because we played very well. And we managed to qualify for the next round. Despite the difficulties we've had, it's a perfect moment for us. After the City game, which was a special moment, playing away is always difficult, but I think the personality and character of the players today were incredible. It's a wonderful moment, and I'd like to say to the fans that this victory is for them, we're very happy.- Luis Enrique
Portuguese midfielder Vitinha played the full 90 minutes and was happy with the team's performance, believing PSG should have scored more.
We're happy, we feel we've done a good job, the job was well done. I think it was a very good game from the team, a real collective effort that we saw today. We had a great first half, we got into the game well and I think that helped a lot. We could have scored more; we had plenty of chances, and we scored four of them. In the second half, Stuttgart had the ball a bit more. That's normal, they were playing for their lives too. But I think we played a complete game.- Vitinha
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off draw takes place from 7:00 AM EST on Friday, January 31.