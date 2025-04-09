PSG And Aston Villa Fans Clash In Paris Ahead Of Champions League Tie
There has been violence on the streets of Paris in the lead-up to the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.
According to a report from RMC Sport and on social media, fans of the two clubs clashed outside a bar in the 18th arrondissement. The bar in question was O'Sullivan's, next to the Moulin Rouge.
The fighting included bar stools being thrown between fans of Aston Villa and PSG. A video was taken from inside the bar on Tuesday evening and it showed the fighting and insults in the street outside. RMC reports that no further information regarding fighting or injuries has been released.
There is an organized element to the violence, as a post on X claimed that it was a group of hooligans from the now-extinct Kop of Boulogne, which is a section of the PSG fan base known for its far-right and racist tendencies.
As explained by GFFN, The Boulogne Boys were disbanded in 2008 as a precursor to the 2010 banishment of ultras at PSG matches. That decision came in response to the death of Yann Lorence after in-fighting with fellow group Auteuil ahead of a match against Marseille.
The police in Paris are prepped for more problems, as five units have been mobilized around the city. L'Equipe has reported that roughly 1000 ticketless Aston Villa fans will be heading to the city and the police think that around 150 of them are 'risky'.
