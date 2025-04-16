PSG Boss Luis Enrique Answers Whether He’d Prefer Real Madrid Or Arsenal In The UCL Semi-Finals
PSG sealed their spot in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals by beating Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate in the quarter-final stages. The Parisians managed a 3-1 win in the first leg at the Parc des Princes.
In the second leg, they took an early two-goal lead, but Villa made a solid comeback by scoring three quick goals. Unless Gianluigi Donnarumma hadn't made some stellar saves, a historic Villa comeback could have been on the cards.
Nevertheless, the Parisians got the job done and are now in the last four of the Champions League. Up next for the Ligue 1 giants will be either Real Madrid or Arsenal. After the Villa game, Luis Enrique was asked which opponent he'd prefer. The Spanish manager told the media (via Get French Football News):
I have no preference. Tomorrow (Wednesday), I will make the most of the match with a meal and a small beer. It will be either an English or a Spanish team, but whichever, it will be special.- Luis Enrique
Arsenal currently have the upper hand in the tie courtesy of their 3-0 win in the first leg against Real Madrid at The Emirates. However, Los Blancos have shown time and again that they can make improbable comebacks in the Champions League., meaning the fate of the tie is not written in stone.
As for PSG, the Parisians look ready for all comers. They have defeated Liverpool and Aston Villa in consecutive stages of the competition and could very well be up against another English side next.
