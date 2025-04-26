PSG Fight For Full Ticket Allocation After Reduction By Arsenal For UCL Semi-Final
PSG will face Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on April 26. It will be the fourth time Parisian fans have traveled over the channel to England this season, the second to face the Gunners.
However, the fans are unhappy because Arsenal has reduced the allocation for the game. PSG were expecting 3,000 tickets, but the London club has reduced that to 2,500, stating to UEFA that the reason is safety concerns and the London Marathon that takes place two days earlier.
The UEFA regulations state that 5% of the stadium's capacity should be allocated to away fans. At the start of the campaign, teams can ask if that can be changed as Paris Saint-Germain did before the UCL campaign, as journalist Bruno Salomon reported.
Salomon stated that PSG could only offer 4.1% of the regulated allocation due to safety concerns. UEFA accepted that, but with Arsenal changing that late in the competition, it must be assessed.
The club are pushing UEFA to change Arsenal's stance. When the two teams met in October, the French club brought 3,000 fans to the match. The Paris club believe it undermines the spirit of the game.
There are still four days until the game, so the hope is that 500 more PSG fans will experience the game at the Emirates on Tuesday.
