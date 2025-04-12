PSG Finally Ready To Win Champions League, talkSPORT Pundit Boldly Claims
Paris Saint-Germain have one foot in the UEFA Champions League semifinal as they take a 3-1 aggregate lead over Aston Villa to Villa Park next week.
The Ligue 1 winners have shown that they can travel to a Premier League club and pull out a result, as they did in the Round of 16 against Liverpool. Despite being down 1-0 on aggregate, PSG secured a 1-0 win in the 90 minutes and then won the tie via a penalty shootout.
MORE: PSG Young Talent Desire Doue Reveals His Idol Who Has Worn The Parisian Jersey
If PSG holds onto its lead and advances past Unai Emery's squad, it will be 180 minutes away from a Champions League final. On Thursday, talkSPORT's Jim White stated that the French giants are primed to win this competition.
I think PSG, Simon [Jordan]—for the first time—I've got a look at potential winners. I really do. You know how they've hit the bar? They've been close. They've been so close. I think this time—yes—they're ready to win it.- Jim White
Before thinking about a second Champions League final appearance in club history, PSG would need to advance past the winner of the Arsenal-Real Madrid tie.
The Gunners have a 3-0 aggregate lead heading to Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Should the Premier League side advance, it would set up a rematch from the league phase, in which Arsenal secured a 2-0 win.
However, if Real Madrid pull off the comeback and advance it puts Kylian Mbappe against his former club with so many focused on the storylines on and off the pitch.
The Latest PSG News:
Neymar Snubs PSG As He Picks UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Winner
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Reacts To PSG's Champions League Win Over Aston Villa
Unai Emery Optimistic About Aston Villa's Chances Of Comeback Against PSG
Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Aston Villa: Report And Full Match Highlights From Parisians Win