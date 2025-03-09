PSG Presented with Good Omen Ahead Of Champions League Clash Against Liverpool

🚨 𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑮: István Kovács will referee the second leg of Liverpool vs. PSG on Tuesday night.



The last time he officiated a knockout PSG game, PSG made a comeback vs defeating Barcelona 4-1 🫣 pic.twitter.com/1OryFAz4Z4