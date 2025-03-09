PSG Presented with Good Omen Ahead Of Champions League Clash Against Liverpool
PSG has the daunting task of heading to Anfield on Tuesday, looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the Champions League Round of 16.
The atmosphere inside the stadium on those big European nights can be too much for the best sides. However, PSG must overcome that and play some of its best soccer.
They will also need some luck and signs pointing to a possible good result for the Parisians. They may have one in the form of the referee appointed to the game.
Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs has been given the referring duties for the Liverpool vs. PSG game. He was in charge during last season's quarter-final second leg against Barcelona.
Paris Saint-Germain trailed 3-2 after the first leg at the Parc des Princes. They were 1-0 down after 12 minutes during the second leg. However, Kovacs showed a red card to Barca defender Ronald Araujo and head coach Xavi.
PSG scored four unanswered goals to advance into the semi-finals with a 6-4 aggregate win over the Spanish team.
If you believe in good omens, it's significant for the Parisian fans, or possibly Liverpool fans for the worst. One thing is for sure: it will be an intense matchup at Anfield on March 11.
The Latest PSG News:
Liverpool Defender Takes Jab at Ligue 1 but Expects Tough Second Leg Against PSG
FIFA Club World Cup: Which Teams do PSG Face in the Group Stage?
Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Reaction After PSG Defeat Rennes in Ligue 1
Rennes 1-4 PSG: Late Dembele Brace See Off Resilient Rennes in Ligue 1 Clash