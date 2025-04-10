PSG's Desire Doue Explains Champions League Wonder Goal Against Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain put in an excellent display to beat Aston Villa in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday night, and Desire Doue was one of the stars of the show.
The 19-year-old Frenchman was chosen to start by Luis Enrique instead of Bradley Barcola, and it was one of the most notable elements of the PSG starting lineup. The former Lille attacker repaid the faith that his coach showed in him by being a menace to the Villa defense throughout the match.
The crowning moment for Doue was the goal he scored to make it 1-1 after the Premier League side had taken a surprising lead against the run of play.
Speaking to Canal Plus after the match, Doue admitted that his initial plan was to cross the ball when he cut in from the left, but then he spied the opportunity to curve the ball into the top corner.
We've kept the same state of mind we put into every game. In other words, we've kept up the intensity from start to finish, stuck together and stuck to our game plan, and that worked again tonight, so we've got to keep it up. My goal? My first intention was to cross when I shifted. Then I realized there was no other option, so I chose the shot and it went in.- Desire Doue
Doue only got better from that moment and beyond Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, he was the player that Villa had the hardest time dealing with and it felt like a real breakthrough night on the European stage for him.
Is it a pleasure to play in this team? Of course, when you're surrounded by great players like that. The game's fluid and fast-paced. I'm having a lot of fun here and I'm very, very happy to be playing in this team.- Desire Doue
Doue would expect to start the second leg at Villa Park, considering his performance at the Parc des Princes, and he thinks PSG will play the same way again.
We know we have a second half, a second match to play. We're going to approach the match in the same way, with the same seriousness. We're going there to win.- Desire Doue
