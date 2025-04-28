PSG vs Arsenal: Combined XI Ahead Of The Champions League Semi-Final Showdown
PSG and Arsenal will go head-to-head twice over the coming weeks as they do battle in what is set to be a thrilling and closely fought Champions League semi-final.
The first leg takes place at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday, April 29, before the return leg is played in Paris on Wednesday, May 7.
Both teams are packed full of incredible players, with world-class talent right across the park. As such, picking a combined XI is no easy feat.
PSG and Arsenal Combined XI
GK: David Raya - It’s a toss-up between Raya and Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the Spaniard’s superb shot-stopping ability and excellent reflexes give him the nod over the Italian.
RB: Achraf Hakimi - He is one of the best right-backs in the world, and he is just as capable going forward as he is defending. Hakimi scored in the last round at Villa Park and will relish coming up against Gabriel Martinelli during this tie.
CB: William Saliba - The Frenchman is an imperious defender and on his day should be regarded as one of the best in the world in his position. He dealt with Kylian Mbappé in the last round, particularly in the game at the Bernabeu.
CB: Marquinhos - It would be Gabriel, but with his current injury, it’s hard to look past his compatriot, with his experience and reading of the game making him a mainstay in the PSG team since he signed 12 years ago.
LB: Nuno Mendes - Myles Lewis-Skelly has had a superb breakout season for Arsenal this year, but Mendes has been excellent this season and scored in both legs of the tie when PSG knocked out Aston Villa.
CM: Declan Rice - Two spectacular free kicks against Real Madrid in the broader context of two man-of-the-match performances have elevated his standing in the game. He should rightly be considered one of the best central midfielders in the world. He has played more as an 8 than a 6 this campaign, and the greater license to attack means he is more of a problem for opponents than ever before.
CM: Vitinha - Vitinha is a very silky player who has had a brilliant season. He has seven goals in 47 games this season. His excellent ball-progressing skills would complement Rice well, with either capable of dropping a little deeper whilst the other pushes up the park.
CM: Desire Doue - He has been one of PSG’s stars of the season since signing from Rennes in the summer. Like the other two, he’s exceptionally dynamic and can motor from box to box but is perhaps most at home playing in a more attack-oriented role. He scored a superb goal against Villa in the last round and is comfortable on either foot.
RW: Bukayo Saka - Saka is a very dangerous player, and although he's only recently recovered from injury, he poses a serious and constant threat to opposing players and teams. He scored in his first game against Fulham and hasn't looked back since. He has to be in this combined XI - 23 years old with the world at his feet. Scored when the two sides met in the Champions League group stage in October.
ST: Ousmane Dembele - Dembele is having a great season, with 32 goals in 44 appearances. He appears to have taken the mantle from Mbappé as PSG's leading man, and he's taken to it like a duck in water. He plays football in a way that is unique to him, with few comparisons available in football. Perhaps he works best on the wing but will go up front here to make room for others; plus, his clinical finishing and goal record means he should be just as dangerous through the middle as out wide.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Since signing for Les Parisiens from Napoli in January, he’s lit up the French capital with a string of dazzling displays. Like Doue, he scored a pearler against Villa. He has a frightening pace and an array of tricks and flicks he can use to get away from defenders.
